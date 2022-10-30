Jeff Jarrett Names The Most Creative Member Of DX

D-Generation X is one of WWE's most iconic factions in the history of the company — which the group acknowledged at its Hall of Fame induction in 2019. DX's most notable members were Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, and X-Pac. Triple H, Michaels, and Dogg (Brian James) all work for WWE in high-level positions backstage. DX recently celebrated its 25th anniversary on the October 10 edition of "WWE Raw," with Triple H, Michaels, James, and X-Pac appearing.

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett revealed on his "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast who he believes was the most creative member of the boundary-pushing stable.

"I think Brian was the most talented member of DX from a creative perspective," Jarrett said. "You go back and watch different matches, I don't think Brian gets enough credit for his in-ring skills. Now, is he going to do a hurricanrana? No."

While with DX, James mostly teamed with Gunn as the New Age Outlaws. James and Gunn won the WWE Tag Team Championship on six occasions, defeating teams such as the Legion of Doom and the Rock n' Sock Connection (The Rock and Mick Foley) to win the titles. The New Age Outlaws last won the WWE Tag Team Championship in 2014 by defeating Cody Rhodes and Goldust, holding the belts for 36 days before losing them to the Usos.

James also found success as a singles star, holding the Intercontinental Championship for 14 days and winning the Hardcore Championship.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast, with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.