Bianca Belair Vs. Nikki Cross Announced For 10/31 WWE Raw

WWE announced via Twitter a new match for its 10/31 edition of "Raw."

WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair is set to face Nikki Cross in a non-title match. As noted, during the 10/24 episode of "Raw," Cross brought back her unhinged persona from "WWE NXT" and attacked Belair, Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. The attack happened right after Belair defeated Bayley in the main event.

Cross had shed her "superhero" persona Nikki A.S.H. She first debuted the Nikki A.S.H. persona on the June 21, 2021, edition of "Raw and later turned heel back in January after attacking Rhea Ripley. On the September 26 edition of "Raw," she teased a "major" character shift.

Belair made news this week due to earning her second place on this year's PWI Women's 150, Pro Wrestling Illustrated's annual list of the top 150 competitors in women's divisions and promotions. She will be defending her "Raw" Women's Title against Bayley at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5. The match has a "Last Woman Standing" stipulation. The two have been feuding since Bayley's return at SummerSlam in August. Earlier this month at the WWE Extreme Rules PLE, Belair retained her title after defeating Bayley in a ladder match.

Also, for the 10/31 episode of "Raw," Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to appear, while Brock Lesnar will return for the first time since his altercation with Bobby Lashley. Matt Riddle and Otis will also face each other in a Trick or Street Fight match.