Bianca Belair To Defend Raw Women's Title In Big Stipulation Match At WWE Crown Jewel

After facing a defeat to Bayley on the October 24 episode of "Raw," Bianca Belair will step back in the ring with the former "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion once again at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. The match for the "Raw" Women's Championship was announced on the October 28 edition of "SmackDown" along with a "Last Woman Standing" stipulation.

Despite coming up short against Bayley on "Raw," Belair did get the better of her in their ladder match at the Extreme Rules PLE on October 8. The match will continue the rivalry between Bayley and Belair that has been going on since the former's return at SummerSlam in August. Bayley would go on to earn her match at Extreme Rules by pinning Belair in a six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle alongside her Damage CTRL partners: IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

However, the rivalry between Belair and Bayley stretches back further than this past August. The feud can be traced back to before Money in the Bank 2021, where Bayley was set to take on Belair in an "I Quit" match. At the time, Belair was holding the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Unfortunately, Bayley suffered an ACL tear before the match could happen.

The "Last Woman Standing" stipulation has only been featured four other times on WWE programming. Twice in "NXT" in a match between Asuka and Nikki Cross, and a match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. Both matches were for the "NXT" Women's Championship. Another took place on an episode of "Raw" in 2019 between Natalya and Lacey Evans. Most notably, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair squared off in a "Last Woman Standing" match for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship at the Evolution event in 2018.