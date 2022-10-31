Orange Cassidy Describes Experience Of A Live AEW Show

Reigning AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy has expressed what it feels like to be a part of a boisterous AEW crowd.

"I think the best way to describe an AEW show, live, is it's a giant party," Cassidy told "Torry and Dan." "That party atmosphere where you're surrounded by, you know, thousands of other people who are also looking to have a good time, and it's a great environment for just, like how I live my life, having a good time. I describe professional wrestling to people who don't know what professional wrestling is, as a mixture of a Broadway show, live theater, with some Monster Jam monster truck vibes, with a live rock concert and a stunt show."

Cassidy, who officially signed for All Elite Wrestling in August 2019, has been a part of some of AEW's major events, including AEW's inaugural event, Double or Nothing, the first-ever All Out pay-per-view, and more recently the AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view where he unsuccessfully challenged Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship. After failing to capture the AEW All-Atlantic Championship from PAC at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" on September 21, Cassidy eventually captured the gold – his first championship won in AEW – by defeating PAC on the October 12 edition "AEW Dynamite" in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

AEW's next major pay-per-view event, Full Gear, takes place on November 19 and is currently scheduled to be headlined by a bout for the AEW World Championship between reigning champion Jon Moxley and MJF.

