Britt Baker Addresses Litany Of Injuries She's Sustained

When you think of AEW's women's division, there are two stars vying for the top spot: Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm. But even without a title to her name, it's hard to argue that Britt Baker isn't amongst the top dogs in the company. Baker held the AEW Women's World Championship for nearly a year after defeating Hikaru Shida at AEW Double or Nothing 2021, while also establishing herself as the first winner of the women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament this year. And through it all, the D.M.D. has battled through several injuries, as she revealed on the latest "Swerve City Podcast."

"I've never missed any episodes of TV with every broken bone and injury and this and that, so I'm just saying, what bone have I not broken at this point? My leg, my nose twice now, my wrist. I had a concussion, and I was at work every week because that's where I wanted to be. I had my nose surgery on a Monday, Dynamite was on a Wednesday; I was there cutting a promo because I wanted to be. And Tony [Khan], you know Tony, he's the most caring, wonderful guy, but I was like, 'No, this is an opportunity. I'm going to have black eyes..."

Britt continued by saying that she chose to work through the pain as she has a "competitive mentality" and wants to ensure that she's in a position to succeed. According to Baker, "it's very much a sink or swim environment in AEW."

Baker and longtime industry veteran Saraya have been involved in a developing feud on AEW TV since Saraya made her AEW debut at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" back in September.