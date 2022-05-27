After holding the AEW Women’s World Championship for nearly a year after defeating Hikaru Shida at “AEW Double or Nothing 2021”, Dr. Britt Baker DMD has taken a step back from the title picture since dropping the title to Thunder Rosa on the March 17 episode of “AEW Dynamite.” And according to Baker, she’s quite alright taking a step back.

In an interview with Forbes, Baker explained why she was fine focusing on other things for the moment while others go after Rosa and the AEW Women’s World Title.

“We have so many talented women that I can take a step back,” Baker said. “I got to sit back and watch everyone else have their moment and watch everyone else rise. Sometimes you’re going to be up, sometimes you’re going to be the focus. Sometimes, you’re not. It’s somebody else’s turn and that’s OK.

“I’m obviously in the mix for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, and that’s something that I think is really, really special and really, really cool. I want to have a really big role in that, and I would love to be the first female to win that tournament.”

Baker defeated Toni Storm this past Wednesday on AEW “Dynamite” to advance to the finals of the women’s AEW Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Meanwhile, the AEW Women’s World Championship will be defended by Thunder Rosa this Sunday at “AEW Double or Nothing”, where she’ll go one on one with Serena Deeb. It’ll be Rosa’s second title defense after she defeated Nyla Rose to retain the title at “AEW Battle of the Belts” in April.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]