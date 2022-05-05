AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa officially has a challenger for her title at AEW Double Or Nothing later this month. Serena Deeb has earned her way to the spot of #1 contender by defeating Hikaru Shida in last week’s Philly street fight.

The two came face to face on tonight’s episode of Dynamite to exchange some words after the match was officially announced. According to Thunder Rosa, in the early parts of her career, she would travel up and down the West Coastline so she could see Deeb wrestle.

“It’s been a long time, huh?” Deeb asked Rosa. “And I’ve watched you scratch and claw your way all the way to the top, and you earned exactly where you stand right now. So I respect you, I’ve got respect for you. And you know what? I truly believe that we can make this the best women’s division in the entire world.”

“I totally agree with that, Serena,” Thunder Rosa said.

“But in order for that to happen, the best women’s wrestler in the entire world needs to be champion,” Deeb explained.

“So what are you telling me, Serena? Don’t you see?! Doesn’t this indicate that I’m the best wrestler in the world today?”

“Okay, sure, you’re the champion. That suggests that you’re the best, but Rosa, let’s be very real. It’s what everybody is thinking, it’s what everybody knows but don’t want to say. Everybody here knows it deep down, everybody in the back knows it, every wrestler knows it, every coach knows it. I’m on another level! I am in a class all my own, and it’s about time that I had the championship to show that.” Deeb exclaimed.

The two women actually do have quite the history together, in both the indie wrestling scene and on AEW programming. The pair have faced each other on Dynamite in the past, with the current AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa picking up the victory in October 2020.

“You know, we go back,” Deeb said in a recent interview. “We have history. The whole NWA, we had a feud, I believe it was three matches, right around the time I started with AEW, those first few months. So we have some history, and it might be time to revisit that history.”

Number 1 contender @SerenaDeeb wants what #AEW Women's World Champion @thunderrosa22 has… and another match just got added to #AEW Double or Nothing LIVE on PPV in Las Vegas on Sunday May 29! pic.twitter.com/iJtFUsrOwp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022

