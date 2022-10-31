Kevin Owens Declares This WWE Star The Most Painful To Wrestle

The professional wrestling business is a dangerous one that is filled with hard-hitting people who create high-risk moves for the entertainment of fans. Of course, stepping into the ring with anyone will leave a wrestler with bumps and bruises from the ring, but there are certain talents who are much more physical inside the ring. When speaking to "The Happy Hour," Kevin Owens made it clear there is one person that is the most painful to wrestle – "Bobby Lashley."

"There's nothing about Bobby Lashley that doesn't hurt, even when you hit him he's just made out of rocks so you hurt your arm hitting him," Owens said. "I see my name against him for a match, and I'm like, 'oh, this is gonna be rough.'"

Fans will get the chance to see Lashley working at his most physical soon when he goes one on one with another hard-hitting wrestler with an MMA background in the form of Brock Lesnar. The two men will be competing against each other at WWE's Crown Jewel on November 5, with Lashley having got the best of Lesnar recently on "WWE Raw" by putting him through the announce table.

Meanwhile, Owens currently has no clear direction at the moment in WWE, having not been a regular feature as of late, with his most recent televised match taking place in September. However, the former Universal Champion has been working at live events throughout October.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Happy Hour" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.