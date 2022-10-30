Wade Barrett Predicts Impending Twist In Top WWE Storyline

Wade Barrett recently moved to the "WWE SmackDown" commentary team, which has allowed him to witness The Bloodline's dominance up close and personal. "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn is a featured member of the faction, but there's something suspicious about his involvement, according to Barrett.

While speaking to Ryan Satin on "Out of Character", Barrett provided his thoughts on what Zayn is up to.

"I'm not necessarily on board with him [Sami Zayn] being The Bloodline's best guy or being the honorary Uce," Barrett said. "There's something incredibly suspicious about the whole setup. I like Sami Zayn a lot. Brilliant entertainer, brilliant in-ring performer. Something doesn't feel right about Sami Zayn and The Bloodline to me, and he may not appreciate me saying that."

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns officially named Zayn the "Honorary Uce" in September. Since then, tensions have continued to rise between Zayn and Jey Uso on a weekly basis. Uso's unwillingness to trust Zayn has translated to viewers across the board, although Zayn insists there is no beef between the two.

"I feel like there's going to be a twist in the tale sooner or later," Barrett speculated. "What Roman sees in him is a bit different from what I see in him. I'm a bit more skeptical about his motivations for joining The Bloodline, so I'm very interested in seeing how that whole storyline plays out."

Zayn has caught the attention of many during this storyline with The Bloodline. Even AEW star MJF recently went as far to say that Zayn is "one of the most entertaining professional wrestlers on the planet."