Former AEW Employee Ace Steel Addresses 'Manipulators' In Recent Instagram Story

As previously reported, AEW recently released Ace Steel following his reported involvement in the backstage drama at All Out. According to reports about the altercation, Steel bit Kenny Omega and threw a chair. However, the former Ring of Honor wrestler has seemingly defended himself amidst the rumors on his Instagram Story.

"The moment you put a stop to people taking advantage of you and disrespecting you, is when they define you as difficult, selfish, or crazy. Manipulators hate boundaries," he wrote. It's also possible that Steel was defending his friend CM Punk after stories emerged about Chris Jericho reportedly calling Punk a "locker room cancer" after All Out.

This isn't the first time that Steel has seemingly addressed the incident on social media in recent times. Last week, the former AEW producer discussed "false accusations" on a separate Instagram Story, though he has yet to address the matter as of this writing fully.

Punk, The Young Bucks, and Omega were also involved in the backstage fallout following the pay-per-view, which stemmed from Punk's media scrum comments about The Elite, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Colt Cabana. All parties were suspended while AEW conducted an investigation, but the latest episode of "Dynamite" suggests that Omega and the Young Bucks will be returning soon.

Punk's future, meanwhile, is in doubt for the time being. It's believed that he's been negotiating his release from AEW, with some reports speculating that he could return to WWE down the line. However, his status is unclear at the time of this writing.