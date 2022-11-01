Adam Cole Opens Up About Wild Sleepwalking Experiences

Many professional wrestlers have crazy stories and experiences both in and out of the ring; One of those being the first-ever "NXT" North American Champion and longest-reigning "NXT" Champion in history, Adam Cole. While appearing on "Wrestle Buddies," Cole opened up about sleepwalking prior to beginning his wrestling career and where he would often wake up.

"I grew out of [sleepwalking]," Cole said. "I used to wake up on the floor, sometimes face down when I was like, 15. I was like, What am I doing down here?' ... Sometimes I would wake up mid-conversation with somebody and I'm like, 'Oh, sorry, I'm sleepwalking,' and they're like, 'Yeah, you are. Just go back to bed.' So, I used to do it all the time."

Many wrestlers have found very little time to fall asleep during their careers on the road. Many wrestlers are constantly performing, making public appearances, or traveling to get to their next destination.

Although Cole has stated that he does not have trouble sleepwalking anymore, that does not stop the former leader of the Undisputed Era from suffering in other negative ways. Cole, who currently wrestles for AEW, is currently out of action following a concussion suffered earlier this year at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door. Cole suffered the injury competing in a four way match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship which saw Jay White defend against him, Kazuchika Okada and "Hangman" Adam Page. This occurred back on June 26th, 2022, with Cole not appearing on-screen since. A return date for Cole has not been set, however, he has remained active on social media and Twitch, recently mentioning "Da Party" on Twitter.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestle Buddies" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.