Dale Earnhardt Names WWE Stars Who Are The Same Outside The Ring

Some professional wrestlers are very similar off-screen to who they are on-screen, and some are completely different. For example, The Undertaker doesn't actually have any superpowers, but he does have a cucumber phobia. On the other side, The Miz is very animated on-screen for WWE and continues to be a large personality for those who do not watch him on TV. Dale Earnhardt Jr., who recently made an appearance on "WWE Raw"," discussed the WWE stars he has encountered who are the same way off-screen that they are on.

"I met a lot of wrestlers, and I hesitate to really talk about it because, like, I just want to say, all of them were so nice," Earnhardt Jr. said while on "Dirty Air." "Ric Flair wasn't born Ric Flair, alright, and he lives it every day. Every day, whenever you go, when you meet that man ... He is Ric Flair. He's on, he's never off and I think Stone Cold is the same way; even The Rock, to an extent, is the same."

Flair has been known to live a very lavish and luxurious life, drinking and partying, which have not always led to positive points in his life — such as the Plane Ride from Hell. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin is a redneck through and through on and off screen who is very tough. The Rock's outgoing personality was first seen on WWE TV, which led to him eventually becoming a World Champion and Hollywood star. Not only has The Rock massively succeeded in Hollywood, but he also has a successful show on TV about his life known as "Young Rock."

