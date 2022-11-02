Booker T Explains Why Fans Should Watch WWE NXT

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently made his return to WWE commentary for the "NXT" brand. Sitting at the announce desk every week has provided Booker T the opportunity to witness what the current roster is capable of up close and personal. While speaking on a recent episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T put over the product.

"Watch the show, man, become a part of it, because it's special," Booker T said. "These are the guys we're getting a chance to see before they make it to the SmackDown roster, before they make it to Raw. And me, personally, I'd like to see some of those guys stick around in NXT for a while just because they really make the brand stand out."

Booker T believes that "NXT" needs certain talent to play certain roles. He doesn't want to see the main roster get crowded to the point where not everyone is getting a "piece of the action" to get their stories heard. As "NXT" continues to evolve, Booker T revealed that he's enjoying working with the developmental brand more than he thought he would.

"I'm loving it. I'm so loving it," Booker T stated. "It feels so much like Reality of Wrestling. You have a pep talk after the show. The guys are wanting more, and they'll stay there all night if they could. I love being at NXT. I can honestly say I didn't think I'd feel the way I do right now about NXT, I just didn't."

