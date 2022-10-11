Booker T Names WWE NXT Star Who Is Already In His 'Fave Five'

Booker T is excited about the future of WWE programming.

On the latest episode of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T and his co-host Brad Gilmore were discussing wrestlers who are on the come up, and the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion has one name on his mind: "My man Carmelo Hayes."



Wrestling on "NXT" since February of last year, Hayes has recently been teasing an exit from the brand, although he was recently added to a five-way ladder match on October 22 for the vacant WWE NXT North American Championship. Meanwhile, Booker T is getting ready to join "NXT" as a commentator. "I'm so glad that I'm gonna be close to this kid," Booker said, "because you talk about a next-level superstar in 'NXT.' He's already in the 'fave five;' he checks every box."

Booker is no stranger to Hayes either. As far back as last year, Hayes was taunting Booker, taking his moves and asking him to acknowledge him, and now Booker is doing just that. Hayes even tweeted, "Can you dig it?" when news broke that Booker was joining the 'NXT' commentary team. Hayes recently lost the 'NXT' North American Championship to Solo Sikoa in a controversial match, so controversial in fact that Sikoa was stripped of the title shortly thereafter, leaving the title vacant until. Hayes was also the second-ever WWE NXT Men's Breakout Tournament winner.

