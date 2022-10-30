Frankie Kazarian Reflects On Formative AEW Group

Frankie Kazarian may not be competing on AEW television regularly anymore, but the veteran star was a crucial part of the early success that the company had, which he recently reminded people about on Twitter. Alongside Scorpio Sky and Christopher Daniels, SCU was one of the top acts for the promotion early on, and three years ago today they became the inaugural AEW World Tag Team Champions.

AEW's official Twitter account was recalling that anniversary when Kazarian himself responded to point out a fact that people should remember. "SCU was pivotal to the formation of AEW. The three of us were amongst the first 9 talents signed. We were there since before day 1. Always remember that..."

SCU defeated the Lucha Brothers to claim the gold on that night, and they held onto the titles for 83 days before dropping them to Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page on the "AEW Dynamite" episode that was taped as part of the Chris Jericho cruise. The SCU faction would then end up disbanding on the May 12 episode of the show after they ran a storyline that meant they would split up if they lost, which happened against The Young Bucks.

While Kazarian hasn't been showcased on "Dynamite" or "AEW Rampage" as of late, he has still been competing for the company regularly on episodes of "AEW Dark: Elevation." He has also been competing for IMPACT Wrestling, getting a major push from the promotion. Kazarian captured the X-Division Title at Bound For Glory this year by defeating Mike Bailey.