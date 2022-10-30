Drew McIntyre Labels WWE SmackDown Star A 'Clown'

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has taken to Twitter in order to take a shot at a fellow member of the "WWE SmackDown" roster after they questioned the popular Scottish drink Irn-Bru. Mace, of The Maximum Male Models, shared a picture of the drink that he was having with the caption, "wtf is this," clearly not being impressed by the taste of it.

McIntyre, who is very proud of his Scottish heritage, was quick to respond by tweeting back to say that is, "the nectar of the Gods you clown." McIntyre was not happy with Mace's thoughts on the beverage, although he did follow up his original complaint by saying, "o it's good."

Right now many members of the WWE roster are in Scotland as part of a tour, with the "SmackDown" roster putting on a show in Glasgow today, which is why Mace was able to get his hands on a can of Irn-Bru.

McIntyre wasn't part of the most recent episode of "SmackDown," which saw The Maximum Male Models lose a tag team match to The New Day, because he was attending Sheamus' wedding alongside several other wrestlers such as Miro and Seth Rollins.

However, even though he wasn't part of the show, his current rival Karrion Kross was. He picked up a dominant victory in singles action against Madcap Moss, and he then went on to discuss their match at the upcoming premium live event, Crown Jewel. The two will be competing inside a steel cage next Saturday in Saudi Arabia.