WWE's Braun Strowman Says Upcoming Match Will Be 'Monumental'

Braun Strowman will be competing in his first premium live event match since returning to WWE next weekend in Saudi Arabia when he goes one on one against Omos at WWE's Crown Jewel. The match is being billed as a clash of the giants between two of the biggest members of the roster, with the two men having worked to one-up each other in recent times, and Strowman has taken to Instagram to claim it is, "A fight fit for literal kings."

Strowman wrote, "There is nowhere on earth you can see anything like this. There's has never been a monumental event like this in history idk ever. The only thing that can compare is Hogan vs Andre. And we'll that is a match that has been and will be talked about till time decides to stand still. But the time for me now to carve my name in history is upon me."

"The Monster Of All Monsters" continued by claiming that this is going to be an encounter where he, "can look back and say you see kids. This is where I changed our family, our history, and the way the whole f**king world looks at us."

Family appears to be a driving factor right now for the former Universal Champion as he then wrote, "Nothing in my life and any of my family's life has come easy. And we are all fine of that. Cause we know the sacrifices it takes to achieve greatness," as he finished off by claiming that, "Not one mother f**ker can stop you," when you are good at doing something.

The show is going to be headlined by an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match as Roman Reigns defends his titles against Logan Paul. Elsewhere, Brock Lesnar will face Bobby Lashley while Karrion Kross will meet Drew McIntyre in a steel cage, amongst other matches.