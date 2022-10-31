WWE Raw Preview (10/31): Bianca Belair Vs. Nikki Cross, Brock Lesnar And Roman Reigns To Appear

"WWE Raw" will emanate live tonight from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, just five days away from the next premium live event taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

With WWE Crown Jewel on the horizon, some big names are slated to appear, including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Reigns is set to defend the gold against Logan Paul this Saturday. "The Tribal Chief" is headed to Dallas just days after appearing on "WWE SmackDown" to deal with tensions within The Bloodline involving Jey Uso and "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn. While Paul isn't advertised for tonight's episode of "Raw," the YouTuber may make an unannounced appearance as part of the final build-up for the unique championship encounter.

Another major name set to appear tonight is Brock Lesnar, who will return to the red brand for the first time since his physical confrontation two weeks ago with his opponent this Saturday night, Bobby Lashley.

As far as in-ring action is concerned, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair is set to go one-on-one with the returning Nikki Cross. Cross made a surprise appearance last week — dropping her Nikki A.S.H. persona — during Belair's clash with Bayley, allowing the latter to pick up the non-title victory against the champion. As a result of the triumph, Belair will defend the title against Bayley at Crown Jewel in a Last Woman Standing match.

Finally, given today is Halloween, a Trick or Street Fight has been booked between Matt Riddle and Otis of Alpha Academy. The bout will mark Riddle's first match on television since unsuccessfully challenging Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the United States Championship on the October 17 episode of "Raw."