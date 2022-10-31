Santos Escobar Shares Emotional Moment At WWE Mexico City Show

With so many multi-generation stars around in wrestling today, lucha libre has become something of a family tradition. Therefore, it was only natural, with WWE running shows in Mexico this past weekend, that WWE star Santos Escobar would be allowed to celebrate the moment with family.

Shown in social media posts from WWE and Escobar himself, the Legado del Fantasma leader made his entrance this past weekend accompanied by his father, veteran luchador El Fantasma. Wearing a variation of the mask he wore when he competed in Mexico, and early in "NXT" as El Hijo del Fantasma, Escobar presented the mask to his father before they shared an embrace; Escobar followed all that up by defeating Dolph Ziggler in singles competition.

While U.S. wrestling fans may not be as familiar with Escobar's father, El Fantasma is well known to lucha libre fans. The soon-to-be 61-year-old, who celebrates his birthday on November 1, has competed for over 43 years in the ring, including wrestling for top lucha libre promotions AAA, CMLL, IWRG, and the now defunct Universal Wrestling Association (UWA) in the 1980s.

Though Fantasma continues to work sparingly, he's best known today for his role as the President of the Boxing and Wrestling commission in Mexico City. The elder Fantasma is frequently seen at major lucha libre events, and most recently appeared at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City in mid-October, presenting the AAA Mega Championship to Hijo del Vikingo after he successfully defended the title against Rey Fenix.

Escobar now returns to the U.S., looking to get revenge on Hit Row, alongside Legado del Fantasma associates Cruz del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega. Escobar's group recently lost on "SmackDown," as Top Dolla and Ashante "Thee" Adonis recruited Shinsuke Nakamura to be their mystery partner.