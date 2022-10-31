Backstage News On How AEW Is Filming Vignettes For Pac And Others

It looks as though AEW CEO Tony Khan has figured out a savvy way to keep travel costs down, as well as preventing talent from having to fly out to a taping only to film backstage vignettes. According to a report from Fightful Select, AEW has been taping certain backstage segments a week ahead of time to allow talent to stay home when they won't be needed out in the ring or in front of the crowd. The report specifically notes the recent segments featuring Pac, Swerve Strickland, and Keith Lee backstage, as well as The Hardy Boyz and Young Bucks earlier this year. This is particularly useful when it comes to Pac, who still lives in the United Kingdom despite regularly appearing for AEW in the United States.

A more favorable traveling schedule has often been cited as one of the big reasons some stars have opted to sign with AEW. With this tactic employed by Khan, the schedule can become even more lax for some. By filming some segments at one taping for the following week, the roster members can have a week off while still gaining important exposure on television and keeping storylines alive for the audience watching at home.

Khan has long had positive policies in place to make things easier for talent regarding travel. During last month's Hurricane Ian, Khan allowed affected talent to stay home with their families rather than attempt to travel through the storm. Similarly, Khan allowed talent who felt uncomfortable to stay at home during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic — numerous performers, such as recent father "Hangman" Adam Page, opted to do exactly that.