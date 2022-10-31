Karrion Kross Reflects On 'Weird' WWE Main Roster Run And Call To Return

"WWE SmackDown" superstar Karrion Kross has looked back on his initial main roster run and the call he received to return to the company. Kross and his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, were released by WWE back in November 2021. This occurred after a failed main roster run for Kross, which saw him stripped of the presentation he previously had on the "NXT" brand.

Kross and Bordeaux returned to the company back in August with Vince McMahon out of the picture and Paul "Triple H" Levesque in place as the Chief Content Officer. During an interview with The Sun, Kross admitted he felt the final months of his first WWE run were a bit odd.

"The last three months before I was released they were a little weird, but I didn't let that spoil my entire experience in the company," Kross said. "I had a really good experience with WWE and the experience working there was life-changing in all the best ways. So, every once in a while we would check in on Hunter and see how he's doing, just personal stuff – we never talked about work – and he would check in on us. One day he was wondering if we were around for a call, and then I think it was the week that you guys saw me on TV. I jumped on a call with Hunter and he proposed the concept of coming back. He said, 'Would you guys like to come home?' And we were like, 'Of course we would,' and then you guys saw us two days later, we were on TV."

Kross went on to say that he and Bordeaux maintained a good relationship with WWE. He said that no bridges were burned even when McMahon was still running the company.