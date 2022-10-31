ECW Original Takes Credit For Goldberg's Best Match Ever

Over his successful career, Goldberg has been found himself commonly competing in brief matches where the majority of the match is him dominating his opponents; the domination is typically followed by a Spear and a Jackhammer for the win. WWE stars, such as Bret "The Hitman" Hart, have stated that Goldberg's wrestling ability is not the greatest of all time, however, he has had memorable matches throughout his career. Goldberg has also put on wrestling matches that have not been well-received by a majority of fans; such as his encounter with The Undertaker at Super ShowDown 2019.

ECW Star and former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Raven took credit for giving Goldberg his top match of all time.

"I thought it was great," Raven said appearing on "K & S WrestleFest." "I thought it was the best match that Goldberg ever had."

Raven and Goldberg have faced off three times in WCW history, with him referring to their first-ever match against each other which took place on Nitro in April 1996. Much like many other of Goldberg's matches, this was not very long as Goldberg defeated Raven for the WCW United States Championship in under five minutes. This was Raven's singular WCW United States Championship reign and the amount of times he won the title matches the amount of days he held it — one. The night before Nitro, Spring Stampede 1998, Raven defeated Diamond Dallas Page to win the title.

The two men would meet once again with a championship on the line — this time that title being the WCW World Championship which was held by Goldberg. Raven was unsuccessful in his attempt in winning.

