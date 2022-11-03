Wes Lee Discusses The Evolution Of WWE NXT

Wes Lee recently won his first NXT North American Championship at NXT Halloween Havoc. The major win effectively made him the first WWE star to win a championship in the three different "eras" of "NXT" over the last couple of years. Lee, a former two-time NXT Tag Team Champion, recently spoke to the "Getting Over" podcast about his experience working in the different eras of WWE's developmental brand.

"From Black and Gold to 2.0, I feel like it was more of a cosmetic change," Lee said. "Outside of the logo changing, the arena, having the overhaul and change of that, that was probably the main difference in how it was presented. Work rate never really quite changed. It was always still asked of us to deliver the kind of work rate that you would expect in NXT. But at the exact same time, they wanted us to have the opportunities to expand on our personalities and characters as well."

Following the departure of his MSK tag team partner Nash Carter, Lee was able to do more promos and vignettes. Lee called the solo screen time a blessing because it showcased more of who he is as a person.

"With the situation that happened, there was ample opportunity for me to start showcasing who I am as a person inside and outside the ring. That was a main focus that happened with 2.0. And now as we transition over to the, as you call it, the White and Gold, it didn't necessarily change outside of the cosmetic changes again."

Lee stated that the era changes put a little more "gusto" in people when it came to establishing themselves. He also noted that the venue changes for this "White and Gold" era were beneficial for the talent.