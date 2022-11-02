Madcap Moss Names Dream Opponent For WrestleMania 39

Madcap Moss is currently on the "SmackDown" roster and earlier this year picked up one of the biggest wins of his 7-year career — winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. In previous years, this event had been held at WrestleMania, however, in 2021 and 2022, the match has been moved to "SmackDown." Moss did accompany Happy Corbin to the ring at WrestleMania 38, however, he has not had his "WrestleMania" moment quite yet. Appearing on "WWE Deutschland," Moss named the wrestler he would like to take on at WrestleMania 39 if he had his choice of opponent.

"Sami Zayn, the Honorary Uce," Moss said. "I just can't decide how I feel about him because I just can't take my eyes off of him. He's so entertaining. But, at the time, I have my fist balled up every time I watch him and I just want to punch him right in the face at the same time ... Either way he's an unbelievable performer, you know, all craziness aside he's one of the best on the mic, in the ring. You know what he did this past year at WrestleMania with Johnny, Johnny Knoxville, how fun was that match? An absolutely all time match right there."

Moss continued praising the "Honorary Uce" Zayn. "It feels like he is his own performer that is, every little movement he makes, every face he makes, you know, the way he talks is unique to him and it feels like a unique performance each and every week," Moss said. "I think he's firing on all cylinders and I don't think there is anyone who is more entertaining than Sami Zayn right now."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE Deutschland" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.