Madcap Moss On How He Feels His Character Will Do Under 'The Triple H Regime'

Madcap Moss thinks he's in the right place at the right time.

The WWE Superstar recently appeared on "Busted Open Radio," where he was asked how he feels his character will fair under the new creative direction of Chief Content Officer Triple H.

"I think it's actually great timing because I think that, naturally, it fits very much with what Triple H likes," Moss said. "This is a little bit from talking to him and little bit from just watching the shows be it 'NXT' or now on 'SmackDown.' I think the character can have all these different layers to it."

Madcap went on to say that "no matter what kind of character he can be, no matter how entertaining he can be, he's gotta be able to get in that ring and throw punches and kick some ass, and if he can't do that then no one cares about him."

Moss has been a standout on "SmackDown," especially in his feud with Happy Corbin. Moss feels that as long as he has the layers of entertainment and ass-kicking, then he'll be able to fit right in under Triple H's new creative regime.

"Naturally I started to trend in that direction," Moss said, "and I think he's the right guy to bring that forward."

"Busted Open Radio" host Bully Ray has been a big proponent of Madcap Moss, praising his performance in a No Holds Barred match against Corbin. Moss defeated Corbin in the match at WWE Hell in a Cell back in June.

