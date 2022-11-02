Dana Brooke Thinks This WWE Premium Live Event Will Return

World Wrestling Entertainment has seen a significant rise of women's wrestling on their programming over the last decade. From the introduction of their developmental "NXT" Women's Championship, to the Mae Young Classic tournament, to talent headlining events, women in WWE have been pushed to the forefront more often.

The company also recently celebrated the four-year anniversary of its first and only all-women's pay-per-view: Evolution. On October 28th, 2018, representatives from "Raw," "SmackDown," "NXT," and "NXT UK" joined alumni in making history for the company. Current 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke believes the event will return "in the near future," she told Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston. "It might not be Evolution, but it might be something like it."

"Women have always, for the last decade or so, have been pushing the bar and really stepping up and in those Crown Jewel pay-per-views [as well], we've been making history," she said. "So I definitely feel as though it's something that we will see again soon."

Brooke continued on to note that Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque "has always believed in women" and had their back. "He's always been promoting and pushing women." Similarly, she said that recently named Co-Chief Executive Officer Stephanie McMahon is "always for women empowerment, aways, always, always." During a July 2018 episode of "RAW" McMahon gathered several of the women's roster to announce that WWE would be holding Evolution the first-ever pay-per-view of its kind.

No official word has been given on the possibility of holding a second iteration of Evolution, however multiple women have expressed their hope for the event to return, including former "SmackDown" Women's Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley.