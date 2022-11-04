Kurt Angle Calls Top WWE Star 'The Next Shawn Michaels'

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels may not have always been the easiest wrestler to be around, however, many regard him as one of the greatest in-ring performers in history. The "Heartbreak Kid" found much success in both winning WWE Championships and putting on iconic matches; some of those contests came against The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, and Chris Jericho. WWE Hall of Famer Angle revealed who he believes to be this generation's Michaels.

"It's not too much of a leap to say [Rollins] is the next Shawn Michaels," Angle said while on "The Kurt Angle Show." "I believe he will be eventually. He's not there yet because Shawn put in a lot more years, you know, like 30-something years. But, he does remind me of Shawn because everybody he wrestles he has five star matches with."

Rollins, similar to Michaels, has put on many memorable matches against the likes of Cody Rhodes, Edge, and John Cena. Throughout his career, Rollins has also won five major World Championships, four in WWE and one in Ring of Honor.

Ever since Rollins turned his back on The Shield, he has been viewed as a big deal by the company and constantly receives loud reactions from the crowd; sometimes the WWE fans even serenade Rollins with his own theme song.

Michaels earned the nickname "Mr. WrestleMania" for his many iconic matches at the event, whether that be for the high match quality or the importance of the contest. Rollins, like Michaels, has found himself in major WrestleMania matches — winning in the main event of WrestleMania 31, defeating Triple H at WrestleMania 33, and defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35.

