Matt Cardona On If He Sees Zack Ryder Returning To WWE TV

Since assuming the role of WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque has reaffirmed one universal wrestling truth: Never say never. With returns occurring at a rapid rate, from Bray Wyatt to The O.C. and Emma, it appears as though nothing and nobody is off limits. Which brings us to the man formerly known as Zack Ryder, who now performs under his real name of Matt Cardona while currently promoting himself as the free agent in the industry.

Recently, a tweet from Cardona himself seemed to officially signal that Ryder as the universe knew him was "dead." But is it already time to consult our aforementioned universal wrestling truth? On the latest episode of Notsam Wrestling, Cardona himself appeared and made things very clear with regard to where his mind is at as it pertains to a potential WWE return under the Ryder moniker.

"I would have a conversation," Cardona said. "I think Zack Ryder's dead. Would it be cool, would a Woo, Woo, Woo, get a bigger pop maybe for one night? Maybe. But if I were to go back, I think it would have to be as Matt Cardona."

During his time in WWE, he went on to capture the United States, Intercontinental, and "Raw" Tag Team Championships. He also declared himself the "Internet Champion" after launching a web series in 2011. But he's different now, and would want any future story with WWE to reflect that.

"When I say WWE was my developmental, that's not a shot. WWE taught me everything," Cardona continued. "It taught me how to be a superstar, so I am forever grateful to WWE for that. But if I were to ever go back, I think it has to be as me. To go back as Zack Ryder — meh. I've totally reinvented myself."