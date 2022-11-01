Duke Hudson Reportedly At WWE Raw And More Backstage Notes

Last night's "Monday Night Raw" was a special Halloween edition of the show that saw a Trick or Street Fight between Otis and Matt Riddle, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship changing hands, and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appearing.

According to Fightful Select, there were props that had been prepared for WWE's Halloween Party that wound up not seeing the light of day and a proposed food fight involving pumpkin pies that did not come to fruition. In addition, there was extras backstage who did not appear on the show.

Fightful Select reported that "NXT's" Kiana James, Duke Hudson, and Von Wagner were all brought in to film matches for "Main Event." Hudson and Wagner teamed together to take on, and ultimately lose to, R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin. It was Hudson's second match on "Main Event" since the beginning of October and Wagner's third "Main Event" match in the past month. Hudson has been with WWE for a few years and since re-debuting under the name Duke Hudson in July 2021, he has picked up victories against Grayson Waller and Bron Breakker. Wagner has been heavily featured on "NXT" and holds a victory over Kyle O'Reilly.

James wrestled on "Main Event" for the second week in a row, evening the score with Dana Brooke with a win. James made her "NXT" debut under her current gimmick in May and has picked up wins over the likes of Indi Hartwell and Thea Hail.

The matches, which were taped prior to "WWE Raw," will air on November 3 on Hulu.