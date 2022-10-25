Kiana James Among WWE NXT Stars Wrestling On Main Event

WWE made its latest call-up from "NXT," according to a live Wrestling Inc. report.

Wrestling Inc.'s Tyler Miller reports that "NXT" star Kiana James made her main roster debut in a match recorded for "Main Event." It happened just before Monday night's live broadcast of "Raw."

James' main roster debut was a pinfall loss to 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke. After the match, James launched a blindside attack on the longtime WWE star.

Fellow "NXT" star Amari Miller appeared to celebrate James' debut match for "Main Event" last night, ecstatically tweeting that James is "making moves."

James has performed in WWE's "NXT" brand since February after a brief independent wrestling career that included her having a handful of matches on "AEW Dark" and "Dark: Elevation" last year. James had four matches in AEW, losing all four times under the ring name Xtina Kay, before officially signing with WWE earlier this year.

James briefly used the ring name Kayla Inlay when she started appearing in "NXT," before ultimately landing on her current ring name in March. Her last appearance on "NXT" programming was a win over Thea Hail during the episode on October 11.

Another "NXT" star, Von Wagner, also appeared in a match recorded for "Main Event." He ended up losing to Cedric Alexander via disqualification after Wagner did not follow the referee's instructions to let Alexander off the ropes. Wagner continued to beat up Alexander after the match.

Numerous "NXT" stars have appeared in matches on "Main Event" over recent weeks, as WWE reportedly works to give them experience in front of larger crowds.