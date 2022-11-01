WWE Star Responds To Skin Tone Allegations And Saraya Has Their Back

Every once in a while, something comes along that reminds everyone that social media, for all its positives, can have a ton of negatives as well. That was proven again when WWE star Zelina Vega commented on negativity she's been receiving from certain individuals, which led to AEW's Saraya coming to her support.

After receiving comments suggesting her skin tone had lightened over the years, and that she hated her previous skin tone, Vega took to Twitter with the following response:

"Wow..I can't believe I have to explain this..yes, when I was younger, I had darker skin tone but as I grew older, it got lighter. NATURALLY," Vega tweeted. "Not bc I got surgery or hated my skin tone (I get spray tanned ffs) I love my skin tone and the culture that comes with it."

It only took half an hour for Saraya to respond to Vega's tweet. The AEW star questioned how certain individuals could hold some of their opinions regarding the subject.

"This is so bizarre tf.." Saraya tweeted. "They also don't understand that there was a time before social media where when we were kids we would play outside... in the sun. So you would be even more tanned back then. They can't be that sheltered to not know how the sun works..."

Fortunately for both Vega and Saraya, both will soon be too preoccupied to worry about negativity on social media. Saraya will be appearing Wednesday night on "AEW Dynamite", sitting down with rival Britt Baker for an interview with Renee Paquette. Vega meanwhile can generally be seen on "WWE SmackDown", as a member of Legado Del Fantasma, alongside Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro.