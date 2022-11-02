AEW Dynamite Preview (11/2): Jon Moxley Vs. Lee Moriarty In An AEW World Title Eliminator, Four Championship Matches, More

Tonight, for the first time, "AEW Dynamite" is headed to the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD, as AEW continue to build towards the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19. Although AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is currently set to defend the title against MJF at Full Gear, tonight he faces The Firm's Lee Moriarty in an AEW World Championship Eliminator Match. The Firm's leader, Stokely Hathaway, made the match Friday night on "AEW Rampage" following Moxley's victory over Matt Menard in another Eliminator.

In addition to Moxley's bout, there will be four other championship matches on the show. The Ring of Honor World Championship will once again be on the line as Chris Jericho will face a mystery former ROH Champion. In recent weeks, Jericho has disposed of former champions Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, Dalton Castle, and Bandido, and will now look to add another former champ to his list of title defense triumphs. Meanwhile, Samoa Joe will defend the ROH World Television Championship against Brian Cage, Jade Cargill will look to extend her 299-day reign as AEW TBS Champion against Marina Shafir, and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will defend the title against Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix in a triple threat match.

In other in-ring action, Jay Lethal will face Darby Allin in a rematch from the October 5 episode of "AEW Dynamite," where Allin picked up the victory against the two-time ROH World Champion. And finally, recent AEW arrival Saraya will join Renee Paquette for a sit-down interview alongside former AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., while the recently kidnapped "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn is scheduled to celebrate his birthday with Anthony Bowens and Max Caster of The Acclaimed.