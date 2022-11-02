Konnan Questions Whether Top AEW Star Is Invested In Pro Wrestling

Konnan notes that one top star in AEW may not hold pro wrestling as his first passion. On the latest episode of "Keeping It 100," Konnan, along with co-hosts Disco Inferno and Joe Feeney, read a mailbag question as to who has the better career trajectory ahead for them in pro wrestling: Dominik Mysterio in WWE or Hook in AEW? Immediately, Inferno said Mysterio due to hearing that Hook wasn't as invested in the squared circle, and has more aspirations in fashion design. For his part, Feeney believes that Hook has more of a desire to pursue acting. Konnan noted that one top star in AEW shares a similar mindset as well.

"Darby Allin said the same thing," Konnan mentioned. "Like 'I like skateboarding more than wrestling.'" Since coming into AEW, Allin has made certain that his skateboarding is synonymous with his wrestling. He almost always skates down to the ring for his matches and under certain circumstances, wields it as a weapon when needed. Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk has appeared in videos by Allin, who through social media and AEW, hasn't been bashful about showing the risks he's been willing to take on the halfpipe or in other ventures.

Most recently, Allin took a leap of faith by jumping off a 90-foot waterfall. The former TNT Champion is currently involved in a feud with Jay Lethal, but both have not regularly appeared on "AEW Dynamite" during the course of their storyline. Considering this past Monday was Halloween, Allin did have a seasonal excuse for not being in attendance when AEW hit Toronto several weeks back, as he was getting ready to throw a big Halloween party at his home.