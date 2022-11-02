Former WWE Official Comments On Worries Around Crown Jewel

Concern has arisen regarding WWE's Crown Jewel event this Saturday in Riyadh after the Saudi Arabian government warned that Iran is preparing an imminent attack within the kingdom. During his latest "Reffin Rant" on Twitter, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas said, "I hope [Crown Jewel] does take place" from a wrestling standpoint, but there are question marks for him regarding keeping the talent safe.

"My concerns are with the safety of everyone involved, because I am not getting political here, I am not choosing sides or whatever is going on, that is not what this is about. This is about the safety, and health and welfare of the talent that is meant to go over and perform for those people over there," Korderas said. "If they do go through with it, my thoughts and prayers are with them, hopefully everything goes off without a hitch. When is the right time to pull the plug on something?"

As of right now, Crown Jewel is very much expected to continue, as it has been reported that WWE has "security protocols and emergency contingencies in place for any issues," and the company is hopeful that everything will be fine. The show is set to be headlined by Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul, who will be competing in just his third match. There are seven other bouts confirmed for Crown Jewel, with three more titles being put on the line, Brock Lesnar colliding with Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre facing Karrion Kross inside a steel cage. Additionally, Omos and Braun Strowman will meet in singles action, and The Judgment Day are set to face The OC.