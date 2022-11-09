Why Jerry Lawler Left WWE In 2001 - And Then Came Back Soon After

Jerry "The King" Lawler is a man of many talents. He's a professional-level artist and cartoonist. He's also a business owner, running King Jerry Lawler's Memphis BBQ Company on Beale Street in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. However, the job he's most known for over the years is simple — being a professional wrestling legend.

Lawler, a WWE Hall of Famer, is arguably one of the more successful wrestlers in history, reportedly holding more championships than anyone throughout his career. Becoming one of the main draws of the Territory Era, Lawler made his name in the Memphis area wrestling for the Continental Wrestling Association. It's here where he'd meet the man remembered as one of his most famous adversaries — Andy Kaufman.

Lawler would also have significant stints with the AWA and the USWA until he made the jump to WWE. While he would wrestle during his time in WWE, he was primarily known for being a commentator; he and his partner Jim Ross became the voices of what'd be known as the "Attitude Era." During this period, he'd marry the woman who would lead to him leaving the WWE for a stretch — Stacy Carter.