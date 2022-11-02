Freddie Prinze Jr. Shows No Love To Most Recent Episode Of WWE Raw

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," fans were treated to a match between Austin Theory and Seth Rollins, an appearance by the Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, The Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis celebrating Halloween as Chippendales dancers, and the crowning of new Women's Tag Team champions just to name a small handful of things. As is always going to be the case, though, it didn't land for everybody.

One of those people happens to be former WWE writer and producer Freddie Prinze Jr., who on the latest episode of "Wrestling with Freddie" didn't have many kind things to say about the latest three-hour program. "So we'll even talk a little bit about last night's Monday Night "Raw," Prinze started, "which was one of the worst three hours of television that I've ever seen in my life." Could it have been the fact that we're just days away from Crown Jewel? Maybe having a go-home show fall on Halloween skewed things a bit. Or perhaps a large portion of the show simply didn't resonate with him. Whatever the case may be, Prinze noted what he thought to be the most peculiar aspect of the show.

"It was a strange episode," he continued. "I'm hoping it was just because everybody's getting ready to go to Saudi Arabia and didn't have time to do the show. But outside of Seth Rollins and Austin Theory, which was freakin' awesome — outside of that, this was the worst Monday Night "Raw" that I've seen since Vince McMahon stepped down as the Chairman of the Board. Everything felt phoned in."

