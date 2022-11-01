Freddie Prinze Jr. Names Only WWE Crown Jewel Match He's Hyped For

WWE's next premium live event is Crown Jewel which will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5th. The headlining match for the PLE will be Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul, who will be competing in his third match ever. However, Reigns versus Paul is just one of five matches. Former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about the upcoming Brock Lesnar versus Bobby Lashley match, which will also take place at Crown Jewel.

"People, I think, have wanted to watch these guys fight and have gotten to see a little bit," Prinze Jr. said while on "Wrestling With Freddie." "I always wanted these guys to fight in their prime and it never really, like, matched up schedule-wise. It's like, Bobby wasn't in the WWE or Brock was in the UFC. I would've loved to see them fight in Mixed Martial Arts because they both have experience in that as well. It actually is probably the only match that I'm hyped for on the entire Crown Jewel card."

This will be the second time in history that Lashley and Lesnar have faced off in one-on-one action, with the first coming earlier this year at the Royal Rumble PLE. Lashley won their first singles encounter, defeating Lesnar for the WWE Championship following help from Reigns, who Lesnar was feuding with at the time. Lesnar and Lashley have faced off in multi-man matches as well, with them competing in the Day 1 main event earlier this year, along with Lesnar winning an Elimination Chamber match also involving Lashley in February. Despite losing his title, Lashley was never pinned in the Chamber match.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling With Freddie" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.