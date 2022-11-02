Latest Bray Wyatt Twist 'Bugs' Freddie Prinze Jr.

Freddie Prinze Jr. has all the confidence in the world when it comes to Bray Wyatt delivering on his persona, but he does take exception with the new Uncle Howdy twist now added in. We've seen teases of the mysterious figure ever since Wyatt made his return to WWE at Extreme Rules, but it was this past week on "SmackDown" when we first got to hear Howdy speak.

"I don't get it," Prinze said on his "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast. "I thought the production didn't look that high-quality. The sound was bad, can't understand the guy behind the mask." Prinze believes that Uncle Howdy is Wyatt's legitimate brother Bo Dallas, but makes clear he's not so certain that a potential sibling story could save what has been presented so far.

"I don't know how they're going to save it. I don't know how they're going to make me like it, maybe it's not meant for me. Maybe I'm not in the key demographic anymore. Maybe other people do, but I did not get this moment," he said while explaining how he does like Wyatt showing so much emotion in his promos. Prinze Jr. even once had Wyatt earmarked to be his top star for his still-in-development wrestling promotion. Prinze's co-host Jeff Dye pushed back and said he liked where WWE was going with it. He also believes that Uncle Howdy is Bo Dallas and even made the comparison of this Uncle Howdy persona being Kane to Wyatt's Undertaker. Dye did ask if the Howdy mask was what was throwing Prinze off. "It looks like a cheap 80s WWE crappy mask," he admitted.