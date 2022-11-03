Trent Beretta Reacts To Colt Cabana's AEW Return

Colt Cabana returned to AEW on Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite" as Chris Jericho's mystery opponent in Le Champion's latest ROH World Championship defense. While the 42-year-old came up short against the champion, he received a loud, positive ovation from the crowd in Baltimore, Maryland. Furthermore, Trent Beretta reacted to the surprise comeback on social media.

Beretta took to Twitter and reshared a clip of Cabana's entrance. In the accompanying caption, he wrote, "FOR THE BOYS," suggesting that he was happy to see him on television again. The Best Friends member wasn't the only wrestler to react positively to Cabana's return. The Bunny wrote, "HELL YAH," and John Silver tweeted "BOOM BOOM!"

Prior to Wednesday's show, Cabana had been absent from AEW programming since the March 8 edition of "Dark", which saw him and former Dark Order partner Alan "5" Angels take on The Butcher and The Blade. It was previously reported that CM Punk may have influenced Cabana's AEW status, but Punk shared his thoughts on those rumors during his now-infamous All Out media scrum rant.

While Cabana hasn't been a frequent player on AEW programming this year, he has been involved with the ROH brand in recent months. He competed at the Supercard of Honor and Death Before Dishonor pay-per-views earlier this year. During a media call prior to Death Before Dishonor, Tony Khan told Wrestling Inc.'s Senior News Editor Nick Hausman that he envisions Cabana being part of ROH's future, stating that he'll be "great" for the company "moving forward and just in general."