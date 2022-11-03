Katsuyori Shibata Reportedly Requested To Work With Two People In AEW

Katsuyori Shibata made a surprise appearance on "AEW Dynamite" this week, saving Orange Cassidy from a post-match PAC attack before setting up a match for himself this Friday on "AEW Rampage." According to the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," there were two members of the AEW roster that Shibata wanted to wrestle: Orange Cassidy and Bryan Danielson.

The first of those two wants will be taking place on Friday night when Shibata — in his first official match for the company – challenges Cassidy for the All-Atlantic Championship. Cassidy held onto the title as he won a Triple Threat match on Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" by defeating Rey Fenix and Luchasaurus. But, in addition, he won a contract to choose his dream opponent to defend the title against on "Rampage" this week.

After Shibata came down to make the save, the NJPW legend made it clear he wanted a title shot, and Cassidy handed him the contract, making their match official. Right now, it is unclear how many matches Shibata will be wrestling for AEW at the moment, but the Observer added that they are working on getting both of his requests accomplished; that means a match against Danielson would be happening at some point.

Of course, when it comes to Shibata there is a rightful concern regarding his health after he had to retire back in 2017 after suffering a subdural hematoma. Since that point he has wrestled three matches, taking limited bumps, but it would appear he's been cleared for the upcoming match against Cassidy.

Shibata and Cassidy do have a bit of a history with Wednesday serving as the second time Shibata saved the Best Friends member. Previously he stopped Will Ospreay and Aussie Open from jumping Cassidy at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.