Matt Cardona Confirms Plans For Death Match Toys

Matt Cardona's win over Nick Gage for the GCW Word Championship last year is one of the most publicized matches of Cardona's impressive post-WWE run. The match stands at the only death match Cardona has ever participated in. Cardona, an avid collector of wrestling action figures, recently revealed that there are plans for figures stemming from his death match to be released.

"It was supposed to come out already, but it's not out," Cardona said on "Notsam Wrestling." "There's also going to be a Ringside Collectibles two-pack from the same match. ... Pretty cool that I'm going to get at least two figures out of this match. I'm mean that match, you know, it changed my whole life, changed my whole career. I'm very, very proud of that match. So, I'm glad to have figures based on it."

Cardona, a former WWE Intercontinental and United States champion, walked into GCW and instantly became one of its most hated heels. He had a 42-day reign as GCW World Champion, successfully defending the title against Sam Stackhouse and Frank the Clown before losing it to current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

Cardona recently defeated GCW star Blake Christian in a No. 1 Contender's match for a shot at the GCW World Championship. Gage currently holds the title, so it looks like a rematch against Cardona could be happening in the near future.

