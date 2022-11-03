Chris Jericho Books Some AEW Talents' Creative And More On His Backstage Role

Last month, Chris Jericho signed a contract extension with All Elite Wrestling that will keep him with the company through at least 2025. In addition to locking down the current Ring of Honor World Champion for a few more years, it was reported that the deal would see Jericho take an increased role backstage. More details are now emerging on what exactly that might entail. On the latest episode of "Ask Tony Anything," AEW Senior Producer and Special Advisor to Talent Tony Schiavone spoke about Jericho's extension and his role as a leader backstage.

"He's just kind of a leader of the locker room," Schiavone said. "When we have locker room meetings, he kind of runs things. There's a number of athletes that he's kind of in charge of their creative. And other than that, he's just a guy that has a lot of clout, and because he has a lot of clout, when he says something the wrestlers take it to heart."

Schiavone also acknowledged that he's not aware of any official change to Jericho's title in the company with his new deal but that Jericho has certainly stepped up in recent months. "Call it the team captain, for lack of a better word," Schiavone stated.

Since the company's inception, Jericho has been an integral part of AEW. He is the first AEW World Champion and has had a prominent onscreen role for the past three years as the company has continued to grow. Reportedly, Jericho, along with Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, stepped up to unite the locker room in the aftermath of September's chaotic backstage environment, which may have contributed to Jericho's recent informal promotion.