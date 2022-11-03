Insight Into Whether Tyler Breeze Will Ever Wrestle Again

Despite his now year-long absence from in-ring action, Breeze remains a popular figure among fans. He's best remembered for his runs in "WWE NXT" and his tag team with fellow former WWE star Fandango — under the name Breezango, the duo created the popular Fashion Files series, and even briefly held the "NXT" Tag Team Championships in 2020. Despite the fact that his career never reached the heights many believed it deserved, Breeze has previously confirmed that he's in no rush to get back into wrestling, barring a perfect scenario, and has seemed content to help the business outside the ring, training talent with Spears.

While he conceded all those points, Spears still hopes his training partner will make a return someday.

"He's done very well for himself, he's a very smart guy," Spears said. "But I think it still creeps in every now and then, and I only know that because of how passionate he is when he teaches too. So if he didn't care, he'd be a little more relaxed. It's just a matter of timing, or the right opportunity to present itself. I hope that he's not done, because he still has a lot to offer. Just an incredible coach, good human being, and a benefit to this industry."

