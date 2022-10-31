Adam Cole Shares Latest Tease For 'Da Party' Reunion

Adam Cole is now approaching five months on the sidelines after suffering a concussion at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door back in June. But while Cole waits to be cleared, that doesn't mean he can't have fun outside of the ring, and yet another tease reveals that he and fellow AEW star, Claudio Castagnoli, may be on the verge of reuniting with some old friends.

At around 11:20 am EDT Monday morning, Cole, Castagnoli, WWE star Xavier Woods, and former WWE star Tyler Breeze all posted the same video to Twitter. The video featured a brief voiceover from Breeze, with brief clips of the foursome intercut in, followed by Breeze calling Cole, Castagnoli, and Woods. The video then closed with the text "U Ready?" appearing onscreen.

Long time wrestling fans will remember Breeze, Cole, Castagnoli, and Woods as members of Da Party, a group the four started early in the COVID-19 pandemic in order to play various games on Woods' "UpUpDownDown" show. The group eventually parted ways after Breeze was released by WWE in 2021, followed by Cole leaving WWE in August to join AEW. Castagnoli would later leave WWE in Februray 2022, joining AEW at Forbidden Door, the same event Cole was injured at.

Recently however, several teases on social media have hinted that the group could be reuniting, with Breeze, Castagnoli, and Cole all posting a similar teaser video earlier in October, while Woods changed his Twitter banner to one featuring all four members of Da Party. Cole would later half jokingly try to downplay the chances of a possible reunion following the first tease.