AEW Dynamite Ratings Drop Against The World Series

Despite some unexpected surprises and some big-name stars in title matches, "AEW Dynamite" struggled to compete against the World Series and the NBA.

Wrestlenomics shared the viewership information for Wednesday evening and the November 2 episode of "Dynamite" was watched by an average of 910,000 viewers overall, a nine percent drop from the previous week and the lowest for the program since July 20.

The key demographic number suffered even more. "Dynamite" was watched by 377,000 average viewers aged 18-49, totaling a 0.29 P18-49 rating. That's the lowest the program has been at since June 15.

All that considered, "Dynamite" did remain in the top three for cable originals in the key demographic. For broadcast primetime, it placed 17th. The World Series game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros ran roughshod over the competition with a 2.78 P18-49 rating as Houston pitchers threw a combined no-hitter against Philadelphia. The only two programs to beat "Dynamite" in the cable originals category were two NBA games.

Looking back a year ago, "Dynamite" is better in one category and worse in the other. Total viewership is up for 2022 as the November 3, 2021 episode was watched by 878,000 average viewers, four percent less than Wednesday. The key demographic number was down however as last year "Dynamite" was watched by an average P18-49 audience of 424,000 (0.33 P18-49 rating), 11 percent more than Wednesday night.

"Dynamite" gave fans plenty of surprises. Jeff Jarrett shocked the crowd with his AEW debut. Colt Cabana made his return to AEW programming following all the controversy surrounding his name. Plus, New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Katsuyori Shibata made a surprise appearance to set up a title match against AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy.