Upcoming Thunder Rosa Appearance Confirmed By AEW

Thunder Rosa is currently off television, and has been since late August due to a back injury, but AEW has confirmed an upcoming appearance for her this Sunday, as she will be part of a meet and greet alongside The Lucha Bros in Dallas, Texas.

AEW revealed the news on Twitter by saying, "Dallas!! @champssports is giving early access to YOU for the first drop of the Diadora x AEW: Player Edition. Come purchase either of the Lucha Bros inspired shoes on 11/5 at Champs Sports @ Shops at Park Lane, for a meet & greet with the Lucha Bros or Thunder Rosa on 11/6."

La Mera Mera is still technically the AEW Women's World Champion, having never lost the title before her recent break. AEW created an interim title in her absence, which is currently being held by Toni Storm. The former WWE Superstar will be defending that at the upcoming Full Gear PPV against Jamie Hayter, and whoever is holding it will face Rosa when she returns for a unification match.

Amid her break from in-ring action, there have been rumors about Rosa having backstage heat, and while it has been reported that there are legitimate issues between her and Britt Baker, she has shot down speculation that her current injury is fake. Rosa's last match took place on "AEW Dark: Elevation" on August 10 in a six-woman tag team bout where she, Storm, and Hikaru Shida secured a victory. There is currently no timetable for Rosa's return to wrestling at the moment, but she has remained busy since with her YouTube channel and appearances on Busted Open Radio.