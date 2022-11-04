Backstage News On AEW's Plans To Do House Shows

AEW has only ever produced one house show since the company's launch — with it coming on April 9, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida, featuring a battle royal, a Duval Street Fight, and the TNT Championship defended in the main event. Other than this one non-televised event, AEW has stuck to its weekly television shows — "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" — its pay-per-views, and its YouTube programming — "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation."

While there have been some rumblings as of late about AEW expanding with more house shows in the future, there are still no concrete plans for the company to change course, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, even if there are some on the roster who would be very interested. Reportedly, a number of AEW talent would like the opportunity to wrestle more often. As it stands now, if wrestlers choose not to take independent dates, or are not allowed to do so, they may wrestle, at the maximum, twice a week. WON also notes that this may be a tough idea to even execute at the moment, if AEW wanted, with the company about as cold as it has ever been.

WWE runs weekly house shows outside of its televised programs that are now referred to as "Live Events." Many wrestlers find themselves on the road competing multiple times a week all across the world as a result; WWE just recently had a live event in Switzerland where Imperium defeated The Bloodline in the main event. House shows have been a key component of WWE's business model for decades, so, if AEW may be looking to expand its revenue streams and put itself in front of more audiences, this may be a path it continues to explore.