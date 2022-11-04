Backstage News On Ricky Starks' AEW Absence

Ricky Starks has been absent from AEW television in recent weeks with his last appearance coming on "AEW Dark" on October 25, where he faced Nick Comoroto. His presence has certainly been missed, and there have been questions raised about where he might be. However, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Starks has been away from the ring at the moment for non-wrestling reasons. While it is unfortunate that Starks has had to take time away from the ring, it is positive news that it isn't due to an injury, which has been an issue for him in the past year.

Starks suffered a serious neck injury back in April which cost him time inside the ring. That would serve as a key component of his rivalry with his former tag team partner Powerhouse Hobbs, who was intent on attacking Starks' neck in their recent feud. Starks appeared to be on the up and up after picking up a victory against Hobbs in their Lights Out match at "AEW Rampage: Grand Slam." However, AEW hasn't been able to capitalize on any momentum he had been building with him off weekly programming. However, his break from AEW television is going to come to an end tonight. AEW revealed that the former FTW Champion will be appearing on "AEW Rampage" tonight to cut a promo, but it is unknown if he will address his absence on television.

Throughout Starks' break, his former rival Hobbs has made it clear he has the TNT Championship in his sights. At the end of "AEW Dynamite" this week, he took out current champion Wardlow with a spinebuster before holding the title above his head to close the show.