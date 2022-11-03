Ricky Starks Segment Announced For 11/4 AEW Rampage

AEW announced on Twitter that Ricky Starks is set to appear on the November 4 episode of "Rampage."

Starks has not been on AEW TV since he defeated Eli Isom on the September 28 edition of "Dynamite." Starks' last match was on the October 25 edition of "Dark," when he defeated Nick Comoroto.

Before both of those matches, Starks was in an unsanctioned "Lights Out" match against Powerhouse Hobbs during the Grand Slam edition of "Rampage" on September 24. He ended up defeating his former Team Taz teammate, exacting revenge against Hobbs, who defeated Starks at the All Out pay-per-view on September 4.

Starks has been with AEW since the June 17, 2020 edition of "Dynamite," where he answered former AEW star Cody Rhodes' open challenge for his TNT Championship. Before his AEW debut, Starks was in the NWA, where he became the first individual to hold the NWA World Television Championship in nearly 30 years. Starks later won the FTW Title in AEW.

Already announced for the November 4 episode of "Rampage," All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will be defending his title against New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Katsuyori Shibata, Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter will face Madison Rayne and Skye Blue, and new competitors in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament will be revealed.

Boxing legend "Iron" Mike Tyson will also be on the show as a special guest commentator. It will mark his fifth AEW appearance. Tyson's first was at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, where he was ringside for the inaugural AEW TNT Title match.

Friday's live episode of "Rampage' will be held in Atlantic City, New Jersey.