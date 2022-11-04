Paul Heyman Has Wanted Roman Reigns Vs Logan Paul For Awhile Now

Paul Heyman will accompany WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns to the ring this Saturday in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel when "The Tribal Chief" goes one-on-one with internet sensation Logan Paul for the first time ever. During a recent episode of "After The Bell", Heyman revealed that he's wanted to bring Paul into WWE for a few years.

"I didn't have to think about it at all, and neither did Roman Reigns," Heyman said. "When I was Executive Director of Raw, I had pitched Logan Paul to the then-Chairman Vince McMahon to get involved in a scenario that would then culminate in a SummerSlam or a Survivor Series or a Royal Rumble match." Heyman explained that he saw how the Paul brothers were "disrupting" the boxing industry when they exploded onto the scene with such fanfare. Heyman noted that it was a "no-brainer" for Reigns to compete in a match against Paul because of the global publicity he can bring to WWE.

"This is a chance to take Logan Paul's audience and put those eyeballs on WWE, and more importantly on Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and The Bloodline," Heyman said. "And of course the desire is to retain as many eyeballs as possible because we're trying to seduce them onto our brand of entertainment." Paul made his first WWE appearance in April 2021 and has only competed in two WWE matches. He debuted in a tag team match at WrestleMania 38 before signing a multi-year contract to officially become a WWE superstar in June.